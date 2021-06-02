CITY media is already calling it – Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended beyond this weekend, until Tuesday or Wednesday next week at the very least.
Such a move, expected to be announced at the Deputy Premier James Merlino’s daily briefing on Wednesday, would send shockwaves through business and the community in general – especially organisations like the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group and those providing services to weddings and other function.
But there’s some hope, some small hope at least that regional Victoria might be given a reprieve, notwithstanding the views of police association secretary, Wayne Gatt, that checkpoints along the “Ring of Steel” were largely ineffective last time.
Instead, Mr Gatt suggested mobile police checks on both freeways and smaller roads as a superior approach that would be like “breath testing on steroids”, where the looming threat of being caught by a roving police officer would deter those considering breaking the rules.
“Last year’s model was not effective, nor was it efficient,” Mr Gatt said.
“Our advice in debriefing that operation to both Victoria Police and the state government has been clear: if in the future government policy required some form of separation to be policed, there are much better ways of doing it that are far less labour intensive and far more effective.”
However, despite media speculation, the Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley stressed at Tuesday’s briefing that no such decision had been taken to extend the lockdown.
“It all depends on the recommendations from the public health team. They are going through the data but it doesn’t take much for this highly infectious variant from popping up in extremely risky settings as we have seen,” Mr Foley said.
“We haven’t yet linked the Arcare Maidstone to another person. We have identified it genomically as being linked to the South Australian hotel quarantine breach but not yet physically.
“We need to make sure our most vulnerable residents and our most vulnerable Victorians are protected.”
There have, however, been many calls from across regional Victoria for the lockdown to only impact metropolitan Melbourne, or at risk parts of the metro area, not the regions where there has not been an outbreak.
Meanwhile, locally, most businesses have remained open for takeaway food and beverages, and click and collect purchases and in general, local shoppers have been out and about getting the necessities.
At the Hicksborough Store in Wonthaggi, business operator Sam Kang reported that business was slower than usual without the passing trade and without the ability to sit down and eat but he appreciated the effort many people were making to support local business.
The Hicksborough Store is open Tuesday to Sunday for takeaway coffee, cake, breakfast and lunch via takeaway or check out their takeaway dinner menu for Thursday to Saturday including the famous Korean fried chicken burger… mmm might give that a try!