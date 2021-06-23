THERE are still hundreds of trees and plants to be added, and street furniture too, but the civil works are substantially complete on the $5.4 million redevelopment of Leongatha’s Bair Street.
Meanwhile, the works in the adjoining Lyon Street are almost complete as well and contractors will soon be moving on Gollers Lane, where the controversial brick paving is set to be removed.
This week contractors have been adding the final line-marking to Bair Street proper and adjoining roads and intersections meaning that the overall shape of the town’s newlook main street if effectively in place.
But the transformation of Bair Street as a green zone is only just beginning.
Irrigation will be extended to tree and garden plots, clearing the way for the shire’s outdoor staff to get involved in an extensive planting program which will include dozens of mature trees and several feature garden plantings.
Street furniture is also on the way.
The project is potentially well ahead of schedule, with the original target date being December 2021, but the Council and its contractors are determined to have the whole project completed by Saturday, September 11, in time for the feature event of Leongatha’s Daffodil Festival.
The Bair Street redevelopment will involve:
• Footpath improvements
• Relocation of overhead powerlines underground
• New energy efficient street lighting
• New bins, seats, bike racks and landscaping
• Water main and service line renewals by South Gippsland Water
• Reduction of lanes of traffic from four to two
• Replacement and improvements of drainage network