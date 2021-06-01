WHAT a fantastic day for Newhaven College riders at the 2021 Autumn Interschool Show Jumping event held on Friday, May 7.
The event was held at Boneo Equestrian Centre with the first round being jumped at 8am. It meant an early morning rise for riders and their parent supporters at 4am to ensure horses were fed and ready to be loaded onto their floats by 5am ready for the two-hour drive to Boneo.
Olivia Curtain had another successful ride on her two ponies, Meg and Dalgangle Hug and Kisses, finishing the day as reserve champion on Dalgangle Hug and Kisses from 17 riders.
Team captain Anna Scott had a wonderful day, finishing 10th in one round and then fourth in the Grand Prix on her mount LH Rhonda to finish fourth in the improver’s class overall with 26 riders in the class.
Gabe Smith on his new pony Blu, in a huge class of 40 combinations, came out to ride some very fine lines in the first round to snare fifth place and Zoe Reiter’s horse Valley had the best bascule of any horse present on the day.
At the end of round two, Newhaven College sat in seventh place on the Interschool Show Jumping leaderboard. There are often more than 200 schools represented over the three rounds, so sitting in seventh place is a wonderful achievement. It was super to have new team members Chris van den Burg and Isla McLean come along to support the team and get a feel for ISJ competitions.
Olivia Curtain and her team just couldn’t get enough of the Equestrian Interschool Competition and headed down to Werribee Park for the Geelong Grammar Interschool Show Jumping freshmans at Werribee Park, coming away with two first places and overall champion on Popeye, and fifth place on Meg in the Grand Prix.