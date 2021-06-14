By Nick Sinis
A CORONET Bay family are sadly without a home for the time being after it was badly damaged during last week’s storm.
The Nichols family also lost their car and hobby farm, which rescues and rehomes livestock and poultry, as sheds and shelters for the animals were destroyed.
But fortunately, the community has been showing strong support for the Nichols, with a fundraiser set up on GoFundMe to financially assist in any way possible.
While it has been an extraordinary challenging week for the family, who have three young children, mum Christina said they’re trying to stay positive.
“We’re living away from home because of the damage as it’s not safe to stay there,” she told the Sentinel-Times.
“The main thing is you can replace a home in time but you can’t bring back a family.
“What we came out with was lucky, none of us were injured and we’re all safe. So just be grateful for that.”
Ms Nichols said she’s been operating the rescue farm for three years and was incredibly thankful for the amazing support of the Coronet Bay, Corinella and Grantville communities.
“We’re just taking it day by day at the moment,” she said.
“Unfortunately, I’ve had to move off my cats, they’re at an animal shelter.
“My baby lambs had to go to a friend’s place as their shelter got damaged and blown away.
“The larger livestock shelters at the back of the paddock were fine and their water supply is fine.
“But we had a lovely person deliver some hay yesterday (Sunday) which will make them sufficient for two weeks, but they’ll need some more after that.”
If anyone is able to donate hay or bread for animal feed, visit
facebook.com/Nichols-family-hobby-farm-108486224329390/.
Any financial donations would be deeply appreciated and can be made at gofund.me/59aabd59.