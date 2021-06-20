By Michael Giles
IT WAS an up and down sort of day for the Korumburra-Bena Giants Football Netball Club last Saturday on their return to competition after almost a month away.
While the football teams all lost their matches to the Garfield Stars, the Reserves after a spirited fightback in the second half, all eight netball teams saluted in fine style.
But one thing the club definitely had right was all the COVID-safe requirements.
From Giants’ life member Peter Kettler making sure everyone scanned the QR Code on the way in, to masks in the canteen and changerooms, and social distancing inside and out – they had it wired.
“We’ve got our COVID-safe officers but most of it comes as second nature now, with the addition of the QR Codes and the other requirements, supplied to us by AFL Gippsland, who’ve done a really great job getting everyone going again,” said Giants’ president Troy Paterson.
“We had a bit of a battle getting teams out on the ground this week with 10 unavailable, getting the Sunday kids playing up in the 4ths, the 4ths in the 3rds and five or six players eligible for the 3rds up in the Seniors today.
“But they’ve earned their spots and it’s great for the future of the club.
“It wasn’t about that though, we just wanted to get out there and play again. It’s great for fitness and great socially as well. The community really needs it,” he said.
“Three of those young guys have been selected to play in the Under 18 Regional Carnival at Morwell over the school holidays, which is great.
“And today, we’ve got one of our youngest Reserves sides out there and they’ve done really well.
“It’s not all about winning but that will come too,” Mr Paterson said.
The ground was ringed with cars as usual, and there were good numbers in the grandstand and around the fire in front of the scoreboard, but probably a little fewer overall in response to venue limits.
Hopefully the season will regain its momentum and the restrictions wiped away with further easing this week.