IT WAS a chilly weekend for Wonthaggi Fixit Café volunteers in May but just the same they came to share the companionship and help those in need of repairs.
Organisers warmly welcomed Graeme and Sharon, who had travelled from Bena to check it out.
It transpired Graeme has expertise with clocks, and the good news is he is willing to share that skill at the Fixit Café on July 18.
In the meantime, if you have a clock that needs attention, feel free to contact Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre and register your repair.
Contact Iain on 5672 3731 if you have repairs or if you have a skill to offer.
Repairs are done on a voluntary basis but donations are much appreciated.
If you can carry it, you can bring it for mending or referral.
The next Fixit Café is on Sunday, June 20, between 11am and 1pm.
The session will be held at the Harvest Centre/Wonthaggi Men’s Shed, behind Mitchell House (enter from the Goods Shed car park, via the Big W car park).