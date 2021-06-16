By Sam Watson
THE Gippsland League will resume at round 10 this weekend.
Seniors and juniors will take to the field on Saturday but the remaining fixture after this weekend remains undecided.
In round 10, Wonthaggi will host Traralgon, Leongatha will host Moe, Morwell will host Sale, Maffra will host Warragul and Drouin will host Bairnsdale.
All players from Melbourne will be available to travel to games, and crowds will be capped at 1000.
Clubs are expecting to hear more about what will happen with the fixture in coming days but abandoning the three missed games is looming as the likely option.