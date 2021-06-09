FOUR athletes from the South Gippsland Volleyball Junior volleyball program were recognised for their participation at the Gippsland Sports Academy (GSA) presentation night.
Will Roberts, Aaron Duckworth, Callum Olden and Chris Axford participated in the 2021 GSA Volleyball program over a four-month period with intensive training sessions held in Churchill and Leongatha.
Chris Axford of Korumburra was awarded the academy’s Darrell White Special Achievement Award. Chris was described as a diligent trainer with excellent attendance and communication with the coaches.
His willingness to work with younger and far less experienced athletes is very impressive and shows his outstanding character. He always gives effort to make technical adjustments the coaches suggest.
The award was named after long-serving Gippsland Sports Academy chairman Darrell White. He is an accomplished sports person and supporter of all sports across Gippsland. The perpetual award is presented to an athlete who is deemed to have been a high achiever in one of the Gippsland Sports Academy’s team-orientated programs.
The academy provides physical development (strength and conditioning training, physical therapy) and personal development, (time management and goal setting, nutrition, media awareness, ACE, sports psychology) in addition to technical skill development. Coaches Luke Campbell, Nic Ryan and Andrea Axford (trainee) led the volleyball program.
The South Gippsland Junior Program trains at Splash Leongatha from 6pm to 7.15pm on a Thursday during school terms.
Through the club’s association with Volleyball Victoria and the Gippsland Sport Academy, juniors also have opportunities to participate in regional, state and national development programs and competitions.
Follow the club on Facebook (South Gippsland Volleyball). Contact secretary Jess Sanders on 0447 262 522, Tom Saario 5658 1043 (BH) or email southgippslandvolleyball@outlook.com for more information.