IF YOU are searching for a family home in a great location, then you must inspect this property.
Located an easy walk to the school precinct, the CBD and McIndoe park, this great home on 860m2 (approx) with massive shed, won’t last long on the market.
The home features three bedrooms (main with reverse cycle, BIR & ceiling fan), three separate living areas with a formal lounge to the front of the home, family room in the middle with wood heater (and external sliding door access. To the rear of the home is the kitchen/ dining room overlooking the massive outdoor area and rear yard. The kitchen features electric cooking, dishwasher, ample bench space and reverse cycle split.
The central bathroom offers a bath and separate shower. The large laundry is positioned to the rear of the home and is adjacent to the toilet.
The undercover outdoor area is an entertainer’s dream. It is set off by the expansive deck area which links seamlessly to the rear yard and secure play area for the kids.
The shed at the back of the block has access from the side laneway and is a tradies dream.
The 12m x 7.5m shed offers double roller door entrance, office and toilet, power, concrete inside plus a large concrete skirt to the front and side with plenty of off-street parking.
Add your own finishing touches inside this house and you will have the dream home you have been searching for.
Call today to arrange an inspection, Alex Scott & Staff would love to show it to you. Call Andrew Newton 0402 940 320 or Alan Steenholdt 0409 423 822.
1 A’Beckett Street, Leongatha
For Sale $495,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff Leongatha
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320
Alan Steenholdt 0409 423 822