By Michael Giles
THERE’S so much green waste out there that the South Gippsland Shire Council could leave its “green waste amnesty” on until Christmas.
But, at this stage at least, the green waste amnesty, exclusively for South Gippsland residents and ratepayers, finishes this Wednesday, June 30… so get your skates on!
One of those taking full advantage this week was John Fuller of Middle Tarwin where quite a few trees came down on his 70 acre farm.
“We’re extremely grateful the Council has given us this free opportunity to get rid of our green waste,” Mr Fuller said.
“I wish I had a chipper I could run it through, and I’d keep it out there, but there’s only so much you can put into holes and gullies.”
Garry Ward from Venus Bay was equally pleased to be able to get rid of some of the mess left by the storm.
A spokesperson for the council said a lot of people had availed themselves of the opportunity to dispose of their green waste but acknowledged there was still much to do.
“Council, local contractors and emergency services have been working very hard since the storm to re-open roads and to clear fallen trees and debris from roadsides,” said Manager Infrastructure Maintenance, Wendy Ollington.
“Due to the amount of vegetation that needs to be cleared and removed, the clean-up will still take some time to complete.
“We would like to thank people for their patience and to remind everyone to please be careful when driving through the region as clean-up works on roadsides are still occurring.”
Green waste does not include branches exceeding 300mm in diameter, tree stumps, coated timber or the following species: Blackberry, Ragwort, Broom, Mirror Bush, Kikuyu Grass, Hawthorn, Capeweed, Gorse, Blue Butterfly Bush, Pampas Grass or species that physically cannot be mulched such as palm fronds, Cordylines, Yuccas and related species.
For transfer station opening times, please visit: https://www.southgippsland.vic.gov.au/tips