WHAT’S so special about being on Phillip Island during winter? Witnessing the arrival of Humpback and Southern Right whales into our coastal waters.
Explore the Phillip Island and Bass Coast Whale Discovery Trail, featuring some of the finest whale lookouts in the region.
Grab your warm clothing and a pair of binoculars, head out to one of the fantastic vantage points from Phillip Island, Bass Coast to Inverloch, and marvel at the area’s stunning landscapes along the way.
Those wanting to get closer to the marine giants can join one of the Wildlife Coast Cruises whale and dolphin boat tours that circumnavigate the island in search of whales.
Join in the celebrations of the arrival of these majestic creatures with a range of special events during the school holidays and the various venues across Phillip Island.
Local community and visitors alike have the opportunity to engage with a range of activities that will not only entertain but also allow you to appreciate the wildlife and natural habitats of Phillip Island and the Bass Coast region.
During the festival, choose from various activities and events, including science talks, art and craft workshops, whale spotting, photography and more!
With lots of excited visitors, please remember to look after the coastal environment by watching out for wildlife on the roads and by keeping to the designated tracks.