THIS June, Gippsland charity Olivia’s Place is calling for support and donations for its 2021 Winter Appeal.
The much-needed funds will help young families experiencing poverty and stress get the best possible start.
With a goal of $30,000, the appeal asks business and individuals to dig deep with donations which will enable Olivia’s Place to provide family support programs and material aid to families across Gippsland, so every new baby has a safe and warm place to sleep, and so every parent feels connected and supported.
The Winter Appeal will help Olivia’s Place continue its important work in the community.
Tanya, one of the many mothers who has been supported by the charity, said: “Without the support from Olivia’s Place Team and the items they provided in a tough situation, my child and I would have had a very rough and tough start to life.”
Following a cervical cancer scare, surgery and a surprise pregnancy, Tanya found herself in a situation of family violence.
She received help through the Family Support Program and Material Aid to provide a safe space to raise her new baby.
“The team at Olivia’s Place helped me build a little village by supporting me to reach out in the community. They followed my pregnancy to the end, even through a rough emergency early delivery, and beyond, only closing out after I felt comfortable in doing so.”
There are many different reasons parents come to Olivia’s Place for support, including mental health, relationship and family breakdown, financial hardship and pregnancy loss.
Based in Warragul, Olivia’s Place supports new and expectant families across all of Gippsland, including the South Gippsland and Bass Coast Shires and through all shires to the East Gippsland Shire.
So far this financial year, the charity has provided assistance to 186 Gippsland mums and families like Tanya, gifted more than $100,000 of material aid and helped clients attend (either in-person or virtually) more than 1400 appointments throughout pregnancy, birth and newborn parenting.
If you would like more information or make a one-off or monthly donation to the Winter Appeal, go to oliviasplace.org.au.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 000. If you need help or advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, Safe Steps 1800 015 188, Gippsland Centre Against Sexual Assault on 1800 737 732 or Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491. You can chat online 24/7 at 1800respect.org.au.