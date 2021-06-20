WHILE it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Shelley Harvey has always had a fascination with law studies and has made it her life work.
Shelley enjoys all aspects of property law.
After a twist of fate, she ended up working for her former mentor Jenny Garnham of J Garnham and Associates in Wonthaggi.
What made you get into property law?
Throughout my high school years, I was always very passionate and fascinated with law. This may have been influenced by my dad, who was in charge of Wonthaggi Police Station at the time but was certainly cemented when I completed my year 10 work experience with David Luscombe.
Once I had completed year 12 (dare I say it in 1996), I commenced working at Luscombe Colahan, under the employ of David Luscombe and Peter Colahan. My mentor at this time is now my boss, Jenny Garnham.
What experience/training did you undertake?
All throughout my career, as a law clerk with David Luscombe, I was given every opportunity to further my knowledge with not only hands-on experience but also by attending seminars and workshops.
In 2014, after a lot of encouragement from my husband, I finally applied to Deakin University to complete a Bachelor of Law. After passing the law entrance exam, I enrolled as a cloud student in July 2014. Since then, I have continued to work full-time and study.
What do you enjoy about your job?
My favourite part of my job is interacting with clients. Anyone who knows me knows that I love to talk! I enjoy building a relationship with clients and helping them through what can seem to be a daunting process.
I am really enjoying working back in a law office after having worked for the last few years at Coast to Coast Conveyancing. To be back working with Jen and once again having her as my mentor, with all her knowledge and experience, is an amazing opportunity and it has renewed my passion for law.
What is the hardest part about your job?
After 25 years in the industry, this question still stumps me. I love my job and what I do; however, I guess the most challenging aspect of my job is keeping abreast of changes in the law.
What would you say to someone thinking about a career in the industry?
Don’t do it! No, seriously, to pursue a career in property law, you must be prepared to work hard and to be constantly learning and adapting.
Where do you see yourself in the future?
In the immediate future, I see myself completing my Bachelor of Law this year and then next year being admitted to practice law. Wow, just saying that makes me smile! Beyond that, I look forward to continuing to work in Wonthaggi and being able to put my knowledge into practice. Long-term, I see myself as a partner in a law firm where I can continue to expand on my expertise.