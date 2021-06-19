LOOKING for a home with warmth, a place that’s a great mix of charming and cuteness where memories have been made? Then look no further.
Located less than five minutes’ drive from Leongatha on a picturesque and flat 0.92ha (2.26 acres) surrounded by pastured paddocks and rolling green hills, here in itself is a rare gem.
The weatherboard home features:
• Country kitchen and dining with views out to the orchard. Electric oven/gas cooktop, plenty of bench space and great storage with a good-sized pantry.
• The main lounge/living room with its large windows captures the warmth of the winter sun and brings the garden into the home, providing the perfect place to relax by the wood fire. With the double doors open into the kitchen/dining, this makes for a lovely family living space.
• Four bedrooms.
• The bathroom has been updated, complete with separate shower and bath.
• The spacious rumpus room opens out to the rear undercover entertaining space and is what these family homes are all about – a perfect place for gathering as a family. Ideally would also make for an amazing studio room – lots of options here and let’s not forget to mention the view from the windows here with the beautiful Mulberry tree and farmland beyond.
If you’re seeking a healthy, self-sufficient lifestyle, then you really will appreciate the established orchard with apples, cherries, prunes, plums, grapefruit, mulberries and citrus varieties and then beyond the entire boundary of the property has been planted with a variety of plantings, including Oak trees and Manna gums providing not just privacy but your own private corridor for the koalas.
The remaining land beyond the house is a blank canvas for the next custodian of this property. You can establish a much larger vegetable garden and/or fence for sheep, cattle or a horse or two. Or build yourself a new chook run and shed!
Great shedding strategically built on the west side of the home provides shelter with a four-car carport leading into a lockable workshop space. Assorted woodsheds and good water storage.
This lifestyle property really is best described as a wonderful opportunity for families or retirees looking for a special charming character-filled home in a great setting with bitumen road frontage, school bus at the gate and less than a five-minutes drive into Leongatha.
For more information and to arrange a personal inspection, call Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045 632.
165 Hulls Road, Nerrena
For Sale $695,000
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Irene Walker 0429 045 632