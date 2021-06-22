THE Rotary Club of Inverloch recently held its changeover night at the Inlet Hotel in Inverloch to celebrate the achievements of the outgoing committee and to welcome the new president, Josh De Groot and his board to the 2021-2022 Rotary year.
The event was attended by members of the Inverloch club and partners, as well as special guests Graeme Sprague – Assistant District Governor, Lindsay Moore – president, Rotary Club of Leongatha incoming president Mary Dortmans and her husband, Michael Dortmans.
The evening was a great success, due in no small part to the musical entertainment provided by Bass Coast Ripples and the delicious meals prepared by the Inlet Hotel.
Josh outlined his program for the year which centres on projects for the benefit of the local community. It is his intention the Rotary Club will seek input from the local community as to how the club can be of assistance.
The club looks forward to another great year of fun and community service ahead!