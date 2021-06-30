SOUTH Gippsland’s Junior Volleyball program celebrated a highly successful summer/autumn 2021 season at its presentation night, held at Splash Leongatha.
The junior program has more than doubled in size since the last full season in 2019.
Louise Janssen was presented with the president’s award by Michelle Axford. Louise was recognised for her spirit and passion for volleyball. Louise is a dedicated player who supports her teammates and is a role model for younger players.
Jack Rawley received the GippSport Most Disciplined Player Award, recognising his passion and commitment to fair play.
The junior competition was tight all season with the top four teams re-ranking on a regular basis. Top of the ladder Fish was defeated by fourth-placed Pure Enthusiasm 1:0 (25:16 9:4) and third-placed ‘M’ defeated second-placed Kookaburra 1:0 (25:20) to secure their place in the grand final.
Coaches Liselott Webster and Jess Sanders awarded medals to Pure Enthusiasm who emerged as the season grand final winner over runners-up ‘M’ 2:0 (25:10 15:6). In the playoff match, Kookaburra was victorious over Snow White.
Head junior coach, Mike Munday, congratulated players for their significant improvement throughout the season. Juniors can look forward to working on new skills once training returns after the school holidays.
Coaches Mike, Liselott and Jess offer a junior program that combines skill development and game play and encourages every participant to develop at their own pace.
The junior program trains at Splash Leongatha from 6pm to 7.15pm on Thursdays during school terms.
Through the club’s association with Volleyball Victoria and the Gippsland Sport Academy, our juniors also have opportunities to participate in regional, state and national development programs and competitions.
New players are welcome. Follow the club on Facebook (South Gippsland Volleyball). Contact secretary Jess Sanders 0447 262 522 or email southgippslandvolleyball@outlook.com for information.