THE Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club hosted a ladies’ night with two guest speakers last Monday.
Breast cancer and reconstructive surgeon Dr Nicole Yap spoke to the women, as did 100 Words co-founder Craig Turton.
About 30 women attended the event.
They listened to Dr Yap speak about how females could achieve what they wanted if they set their minds to it.
She also spoke about breast cancer and made herself very approachable to everyone in attendance.
Turton gave the women an emotional insight into men’s mental health and educated them on how to approach serious chats with their partners.
Turton was impressed with all the women, especially the younger ones, who put their hands up to ask questions about the men in their life.
After successful men’s and ladies’ nights, the club is planning on hosting a mixed event for the community in July or August, which will include Dr Yap, Turton and other speakers.
Dr Yap, who sponsors Wonthaggi Power, is also in the process of starting consultation in Wonthaggi to reduce travel times for her local patients.
The football netball club thanked their sponsors for the generous donations which helped make the night possible.