IF YOU are looking for a lifestyle change combined with exceptional income generated on-site then the Prom Coast Holiday Lodge might be exactly what you are looking for.
Set on approximately 10 parklike acres (4.05ha), 1075 Waratah Road in Waratah North has been lovingly developed by the current owners who purchased the original five-bedroom home over 20 years ago.
With a young family, they recognised the location was perfect for offering accommodation for travellers heading to the iconic wilderness of Wilsons Prom and to the pristine coastline, and the project commenced with three character-filled cottages offering self-catering accommodation.
Each cottage offers a delightful living room with cathedral ceilings, a full kitchen and bathroom, two bedrooms and a private deck to sit back and take in the rural views.
Further works included an inground solar heated pool, children’s playground and basketball ring set around a magnificent four-bedroom group lodge catering for groups of 20 – complete with expansive kitchen adjoining a stunning open plan central space spilling out onto a covered entertaining deck, which has been the location of many weddings and celebrations.
Two further cottages have been completed only recently that are sited to capture amazing views out over the surrounding farmland to the coastline.
The main residence is fully renovated with large living and dining areas, a family room, modern kitchen and four bedrooms plus an office.
The well-fenced paddock is perfect for a few stock or horses, along with a spring-fed dam, chicken coop, car port and expansive as-new shed.
Superbly maintained both inside and out, the property is being sold completely set up and ready to continue with the lucrative holiday bookings. Just six minutes from the beaches of Sandy Point and Waratah Bay, 10 minutes from Foster or Fish Creek and 15 minutes to the Prom entrance gates.
This offers a unique opportunity for a new way of life.
On the market for $2.75m, contact Andrea Adams at SEJ 0429 822 801 for a private tour.
1075 Waratah Road, Waratah Nth
For Sale $2.75m
Agent SEJ Foster
Andrea Adams 0429 822 801