THE historical and charming Jeetho Hall was the fitting venue for the 25-year celebration of the Loch Nyora Landcare Group at the weekend.
Guests were treated to lunch and were enlightened by a guest speaker in the wonderfully restored former shire offices.
Back on May 3, 1996, at Gordon and Joan Henry’s ‘Henrys Creek Sanctuary’ at Loch, the first meeting was held with Anne King as president, Rosemary Knox as treasurer and Rochelle Henry, the initiator as secretary.
They, together with members, developed suitable strategies and plans, sought funding assistance and implemented projects to ensure the long-term sustainability of the region’s natural resources and agricultural activities.
As part of the South Gippsland Landcare Network, the Loch Nyora Landcare group now has strong connections to the community and the visual impact of many native planted trees are evident.
Loch resident and lecturer in environmental science at Victoria University (and LNLG secretary), Dr Christine Connelly, explained how novel virtual fencing technology may assist in reducing roadkill.
Christine shared the preliminary results of a three-year collaborative study into the effectiveness of virtual fencing on Phillip Island. This project is a collaboration between Victoria University, Bass Coast Shire Council, Phillip Island Nature Parks and the local community.