THERE is no better way to stay physically and mentally healthy than to Step Outside and explore where you live.
We have so many beautiful walks and trails across Bass Coast and South Gippsland to explore. Discover new places to move by visiting southcoastpcp.org.au/what-we-do/step-outside-move-your-way This new webpage has information on more than 60 local walks and trails, including ideas for those just starting out through to those looking for their next challenge.
The new webpage is a great resource for people looking to find walking tracks or paths close to them or further away for a fun day trip.
Prevention manager, South Coast Primary and Community Partnership, Rebecca Scott said: “Discovering new places and experiencing the natural environment can really motivate people to get moving and is great for your mental wellbeing.”
Regular outdoor activity can give you more energy, be more relaxed, and help you sleep better. If you have any pictures of yourself out and about enjoying the great outdoors, we would love you to share them to help inspire others to #StepOutsideMoveYourWay.
This campaign has been designed by locals for locals, so join the movement and step outside and explore where you live.
Visit southcoastpcp.org.au.
Step Outside, Move Your Way is being delivered in Bass Coast and South Gippsland by Bass Coast Shire Council, South Gippsland Shire Council, GippSport, South Coast Primary and Community Partnership and Bass Coast YMCA.
Follow the project on social media on Facebook at South Coast Primary & Community Partnership and on Instagram @South_coast_pcp.
The Victorian government has supported this project.