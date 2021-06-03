FINGERS crossed, but it looks like we’ll be able to get back to the beach, the “Magic Beach”, on October 2, 2021.
CDP Kids and the Bass Coast Shire Council, with the help of a touring grant from the Australia Council, are bringing a delightful children’s play, ideal for the 3 to 8 age group, to the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre stage later this year.
It should have been here last year but for the disruption caused by COVID.
But it’s coming back this way, coming home to Alison Lester’s old stomping ground, as CDP Kids picks up the venues it promised to visit around Australia in 2020-2021, since the play premiered to critical acclaim in September last year.
The play by Finegan Kruckemeyer, based on the best-selling children’s book by Fish Creek’s Alison Lester comes to life on stage in a wonderful world of text, song, light, shadow and movement for children aged 3-8.
At our beach, at our magic beach…
Every year, an everyday family go on a beach holiday. This isn’t just any beach – it’s Magic Beach, where everything you can imagine becomes real. But this year is different. As the eldest child begins to grow up, does she have to leave the magic behind?
According to a spokesman for the production company with brought the The 13-Storey Treehouse, The Gruffalo and other awarded plays to the stage, Ms Lester collaborated generously with the adaption process and with bringing the book to stage.
The setting and style of the production certainly draws on her unique creativity.
The play is scheduled for only one performance, from 12 noon to 1pm on Saturday, October 2. Tickets via www.trybooking.com/BRGYS
Education resources are available at: https://education.cdp.com.au/
Teacher Resource Kit
Magic Beach the play is supported by a high-quality in-depth Teacher Resource Kit including detailed curriculum links and a range of activities which can be used in the classroom both pre-and post-show. The producers have also offered digital workshops (dates to be announced) for participating schools. Led by an experienced digital educator, these hands-on workshops will allow students to explore the themes of the production and the processes of theatre-making.