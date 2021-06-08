NOT only is Mighty Kebab well-known for the best kebabs and HSPs in the Bass Coast, but they have also forged a strong reputation for supporting community groups and local social initiatives.
“We are excited that the Mighty Kebab brand has continued to grow since we opened our beloved food van in Cowes in 2019,” owner Anthony Els said.
“In June 2020, we opened our second store to service Wonthaggi and surrounding areas and have continued our focus as a local social enterprise and DES and Job Active employment provider.”
Marking their first birthday celebration at Wonthaggi and aligned with giving back to the community, Mighty Kebab donated $500 to the Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre on Saturday, June 5.
This is the second time the team has made a substantial donation to support the region’s most vulnerable.
Neighbourhood Centre manager Iain Ritchie said: “We are pleased to be part of Mighty Kebab’s first birthday celebrations.”
“We value the support that Anthony, Pawan and Tim give to the community by way of donating funds, providing training to people with a disability and offering support to those in need.
“We look forward to working with Mighty Kebab into the future.”
Mighty Kebab have also been working with Sureway in support of its DES and Job Active programs, which helps provide jobseekers with opportunities to further their skills in hospitality.
One of the staff members, Rebecca, has now been with the team for six months and is loving every aspect of working with the Mighty Kebab team.
“Mighty Kebab believed in my ability and gave me the opportunity to renter the workforce,” she said.
“From the first day I started with Mighty Kebab, I knew the culture was just right for me, and I’ve made a great group of friends that I work with every day.”
Later this year, Mighty Kebab plans to expand within the Bass Coast and to grow the training and education arm of their business.
“We’ll be providing our team members with in-house practical training so they can expand their hospitality skills and knowledge,” owner Pawan Kumar said.
“We’re really excited about the future direction of Mighty Kebab and look forward to grow our brand into a
household name.”