NOTE: The following advice applies only to this weekend. Further updates will be issued for performances scheduled for 10–13 June.
AS OF Thursday morning’s announcement of restrictions easing in regional Victoria, the Wonthaggi Arts Centre and the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group (WTG) are pleased to confirm this weekend’s scheduled performances of Mamma Mia! will go ahead but with limitations.
Current government restrictions have reduced the seating capacity to 50 patrons only for each performance. To meet these restrictions, the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group will reduce the number of patrons per performance.
Ticket purchases will be honoured in order of date and time. Ticket holders who booked their seats first will be given first option up to the 50-person limit. If they cannot attend, a refund will be issued and the next ticket holder will be contacted.
Please note ticket holders from Greater Melbourne cannot attend and will be refunded.
Patrons will also need to comply with compulsory measures of face masks, ID checks QR Code check-in and physical distancing.
Arts Centre staff will thoroughly clean the venue between performances and regularly sanitise touch points.
Both the Arts Centre and Wonthaggi Theatrical Group are working hard to ensure that despite the difficult circumstances, they are doing whatever they can to bring this season to life.
Would love 3 tickets for Sunday. please