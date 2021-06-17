By Sam Watson
THE Mid Gippsland Football Netball League will get back underway this weekend.
The league will return for round 11 action which will see MDU host Foster, Boolarra host Toora, Morwell East host Hill End, Tarwin host Newborough, Stony Creek host Fish Creek, Mirboo North host Thorpdale and Yinnar will have the bye.
The rest of the fixture will look the same as before the shutdown, and they have made the decision to completely abandon rounds eight, nine and 10.
The league confirmed its return on Wednesday after the easing of restrictions was announced.
Mid Gippsland publicity officer Rob Popplestone said the league needed three things to happen before they could make the call to play.
But once two of those three things happened, the league decided it would be best to go ahead.
“The 25km zone needed to be brought down, we could have 500-plus at the grounds and the sticking point at the moment is the changerooms and the canteen,” Popplestone said.
And he was confident the lack of canteen or restrictions on changerooms wouldn’t alter the clubs’ decision to go ahead.
Clubs are still waiting to hear if canteens and changerooms will be in full use.