JUST back after a four-week layoff for COVID, would the teams be ready? They were ready alright and what a fantastic match it turned out to be between top-of-the-table Moe and contenders Leongatha at Parrot Park on Saturday.
It was a match that had everything.
Fierce attack on the ball, so committed by both sides that it threatened to boilover at times with no one prepared to take a backward step.
Eight goals from power Moe full forward, Kristian Jaksch, who at 196cm and 95kg, looks every centimetre the AFL standard athlete he was when he played seven games for GWS and Carlton, including 22 games in the NEAFL – can seriously play.
And Leongatha equally well served on the ball by the likes of Aaron Heppell, Luke Bowman, Jake Van Der Plight and others with Heppell kicking five goals in a thrilling display as Leongatha found a way to win, with a come-from-behind effort in the second half.
You could tell both teams came off the ground full of respect for the other’s efforts, while there was a hubbub of excitement from the COVID-safe crowd as they savoured a great contest, and likely more to come in the finals.
In the end, the Parrots claimed the win by five points against a surging Moe team over the closing minutes, but you would have to imagine the Lions will be even better on their home deck and, later, when the finals are hosted on Latrobe Valley grounds.
It’s going to be one helluva final series, with Wonthaggi very much in the mix after another strongly consistent display against Traralgon at Wonthaggi.
And we’ll know a bit more about what to expect in September after this coming weekend when Leongatha travels to Wonthaggi on Sunday, June 27 for a ‘1 versus 2’ clash and Moe hosts a resurgent Maffra at Moe on Saturday, June 26.