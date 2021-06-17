POOWONG local, Jai Newcombe had a debut to remember on Friday night.
Not only did the 19-year-old get 13 disposals in Hawthorn’s upset win over Sydney, but he also set a record for most tackles made by a debutante.
Fourteen tackles, which was the highest by any player on the ground, saw Newcombe pass the previous record of 11.
His debut performance sparked much praise from the AFL media, including North Melbourne champion Wayne Carey.
“He likes the contest,” Carey said on Triple M.
“I think Hawthorn have found themselves a pretty handy player.”
It’s been a meteoric rise for Newcombe who wasn’t even on Hawthorn’s list 10 days before his debut.
His initial performance would suggest Hawthorn are pretty happy with their number two selection in the mid-season draft.
Supercoaches are also excited by the youngster as he is currently the most traded in player for round 14.
The Hawks will take on Essendon in Hobart on Sunday where Newcombe will be hoping to play another part in a big win for the brown and gold.