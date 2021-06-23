OUR next generation of farmers are on the way.
And one of them is Troy Taylor.
Troy’s loving every day on his dairy farm located on the outskirts of Inverloch off the Bass Highway.
The 22-year-old has three farms, one he leases to another farmer, another he share farms and the other is his own.
Across the two farms he operates on, he has 1130 acres, where he milks 920 cows.
He is now in charge of four staff, and their oldest worker only just turned 30.
Even though he’s loving his time on the farm, it wasn’t something he always saw himself doing.
When an electrician apprenticeship opportunity fell through, Troy turned his attention to farming and he got the chance to work with local farmer Dougal Scott.
He quickly fell in love with the job and in 2018, he started his own business.
And that love hasn’t diminished one bit.
“I love being outside, seeing the sunrises, the fresh air and the freedom,” Troy said.
But he has come across some challenges in his short time in the job, and he said it’s the weather that has caused the most issues so far.
Last week the weather had its way once again, but not in a way he would’ve thought.
When gale force winds blew trees over across Gippsland, Troy, and his farm, like most, were without power.
But the cows needed to be milked.
So, on Thursday night Troy and his team of “young go-getters” fired up the generator and milked from 11pm to 2am.
The commitment this young team and many other young farmers should give everyone faith that the backbone of our country is in safe hands.