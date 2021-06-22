By Geoff Wyatt
POOWONG welcomed Ellinbank on Saturday for a game important to both sides and also the first game back after the COVID-19 lockdown.
The ground, after the heavy rain Friday, was in excellent condition which is a credit to everyone involved in preparing the surface.
Poowong welcomed back Tom Robertson and Jake Anderson after injury, they still have Jayden Sullivan and Thomas Wyatt to get back but a couple of weeks yet.
Poowong kicked to the Nyora end under clear skies with no wind advantage to either side.
Early on the ball travelled from end to end and after 10 minutes Ellinbank kicked the first goal followed by a point.
After both sides worked hard to score, Ellinbank kicked their second, Poowong were working hard to reply but only managed two points before the ball was cleared by Ellinbank to score their third.
Poowong rallied again with a great goal to Jake Anderson breaking the ice, but when the quarter finished they were down by 12 points.
Poowong were asked to lift but an Ellinbank kick forward was touched, working hard Poowong added a point before a free kick to Jack Hazendonk led to a goal, followed by the side rushing the ball forward to allow James Doria to kick their third to level the scores.
They were working hard to go forward. A kick out of bounds and a point was followed by a good goal to Nick Visser.
Both sides scored a point each but it was the home side’s quarter – scoring three goals to the visitors’ two points.
A very tight game was being played with both sides working hard with the ball moving end to end at great speed.
Connor Cunningham was working hard in the ruck and giving Poowong runners an opportunity unfortunately they were not finishing off cleanly.
The third quarter was another pressure quarter for both sides a free kick to Ellinbank led to a point before they kicked two goals and two behinds to take the lead.
Jake Anderson kicked a long goal for Poowong followed by a point then Trevor Hooker who passed to James Doria for their sixth followed by a point and when Nick Visser goaled from a mark they led by 10 points, then right on three-quarter time Ellinbank snapped a goal to trail by four points.
The visitors opened with a goal but Poowong fought back with a point and from the kickout Jack Hazendonk swooped on the ball and goaled followed by a point to regain the lead.
The game was being played at a frenetic pace with Poowong trying to hang on to their five-point lead.
Ellinbank went forward to score a goal to lead by a point, Poowong added a point to level the scores they then went forward and received a free kick from an ordinary tackle kicking straight to kick six points clear, the home side were unable to score before the siren sounded.