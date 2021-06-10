LEONGATHA traders have been hit by a double whammy, even triple whammy if you take the disruption of the McCartin Street works into account.
While relieved that the town didn’t cop the same hammering and after effects of some Gippsland towns, the townsfolk of Leongatha have been without power for most of the day.
“Our power was off from 8pm to 5am this morning and after I dropped the kids off at school and opened the shop, the power went off again at about 9.30am this morning and hasn’t come back on since then,” said Leongatha Business Association President Anthony Wall.
“McDonalds, KFC, the supermarkets and most of the business; they’ve all closed their doors for the day.”
Mr Wall said the town had maintained essential services with pharmacies and hardware shops open, but just about everyone else is closed.
“They’ve had no power all day.”
Mr Wall said after the disruption of COVID the previous week and a reduced week of trading since some of the restrictions came off, it’s been another blow for business.
“As much as we support the works in Bair Street and looking forward to the street being fully complete, we were closed for three days last week while they did the sealing, now this. It’s pretty tough.
“We’ve spoked to Ausnet and they say it could be days until some areas are restored but that would be a disaster. People will already have lost food and stock but if they can’t get their fridges back on soon, it will be a real problem.
“At the moment you can’t do much more than stoke up the fire and get the candles ready again.”
Feedback on social media has called on local supermarkets at least to have generators on standby, but it’s tough to have such expensive pieces of equipment sitting around for a one-in-100 year event like last night’s storm.