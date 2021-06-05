OVER 5300m2 of land, located on a quiet no-through street, yet an easy 10-minute walk from Leongatha shops and supermarkets, this sprawling homestead combines privacy and convenience amidst a magnificent garden setting.
With all the living areas facing north, there’s natural light in abundance courtesy of a run of clerestory windows along with banks of windows and sliding doors which open out onto the full-length verandah, all taking in the rural views over Leongatha North farmland.
The well-equipped kitchen includes a double drawer dishwasher, 900mm gas hotplates and electric wall oven along with plenty of cupboard and bench space. The adjoining dining area leads through to the cavernous lounge, which, measuring in at around 10 metres long, has ample room for large family gatherings.
There are four bedrooms (or three plus study), including main with ensuite, huge family bathroom and laundry.
Plus, there’s a double carport, double garage and separate garage space for caravan storage.
With over an acre of low maintenance park-like gardens and lawns, including a productive orchard, you’ll find it hard to believe you’re living in town when you gaze out over the leafy vista. A wonderland of adventure for kids to explore and create in.
Truly a property you’d be proud to call home!
3 Sawyer Street, Leongatha
For Sale $880,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff Leongatha
Alan Steenholdt 0409 423 822
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320