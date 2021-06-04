ADOPTED Phillip Islander and six-time superbikes world champion Jonathan Rea scored his 100th career win on the championship tour last month.
Rea, who hails from Northern Island, is married to Phillip Island local Tatia Weston and the couple holiday on the Island with their two sons every summer.
In 2016, former Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Pamela Rothfield granted Rea the key to Phillip Island, and he accepted adopted citizen status.
Since his marriage to Weston in 2012, Rea has dominated the superbikes circuit, winning six consecutive world championships.
And when he crossed the line at MotorLand Aragon on Saturday, May 22 he became the first rider in World Superbike history to reach 100 wins.
Not only was he the first to do it in Superbike history, but he was also the first to complete it in any class of FIM road racing world championships.
After the race, the Kawasaki Racing Team rider was thrilled with his latest career accomplishment.
“I’m so happy with that, and to do it here in WorldSBK is amazing,” Rea said.
“I guess it’s Lewis Hamilton next, so good luck, Lewis.”