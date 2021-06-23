By Sam Watson
LESS than four months after winning the A1 premiership with Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak, Daniel Mock, Tom Keily and Adam Miller are making the move to Phillip Island.
Mock, Keily and Miller all played integral roles in the Diggers’ grand final win over Leongatha Town.
Since making the move from Woori Yallock in 2016, Mock has established himself as one of the premier batsmen in the LDCA, winning multiple league batting averages.
The left-hander landed at the Diggers in 2017, where he’s been the captain of the A1 side and a mentor to some exciting young talent at the Diggers.
Before winning the ultimate prize in the 2020/21 season, Mock had captained his side to four consecutive finals appearances.
And the 29-year-old, who lives in Newhaven, will be expecting to add some more silverware to his crowded trophy cabinet with the Sharks.
Keily joined the Diggers a season after Mock, and the all-rounder has proved to be a force to be reckoned with, taking bags of wickets and piling on runs quickly.
And Miller, who is a long-time servant of OMK and regular top-order batsman, has made nearly 5000 runs in his many years at the club.
After finishing fourth in the 2020/21 season, Phillip Island will now go into the upcoming season as one of the red-hot favourites to win it all.
And they may not be finished recruiting yet.