BACKING onto parkland, this beautifully presented low maintenance brick home is perfect for those downsizing or just starting out.
Features include three bedrooms, master with walk-in robe and en suite and bedrooms two and three fitted with built-in robes, spacious main lounge, second living area, dining and modern kitchen with quality appliances including ceramic electric cooktop and electric wall oven with plenty of storage and bench area.
The home boasts quality floor coverings and window furnishings throughout and comforted by a commercial heating and cooling system.
Outside you will find the attached single garage, paved entertaining area off the lounge plus undercover barbeque area at the rear all surrounded by established gardens on a 685m2 block.
This is a neat home ready to move straight into and enjoy. Inspection is a must. Contact Christie Nelson 0407 812 904 or Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898 of Alex Scott Korumburra.
56 Shellcot Rd, Korumburra
For Sale $459,000
Agent Alex Scott, Korumburra
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898