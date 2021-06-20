THEY don’t make them like this anymore…
This is a nicely maintained and presented brick home in an excellent south Wonthaggi street near parks, school and not far from town.
It offers a sunny north-facing living area and dining, timber kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and updated family bathroom.
This very comfortable residence is sited well on a large allotment (1036m2) with front garage/workshop, huge rear al fresco sitting space that may suit future extension plus a massive steel workshop accessible from rear lane.
Possible two-lot subdivision (STCA) could make this one a wise investment indeed.
69 Merrin Crescent, Wonthaggi
For Sale $549,000
Agent Alex Scott – Wonthaggi
Dan Huther 0418 334 801
Cal Nation 0439 334 163