THIS beauty takes your breath away. It is a quality-built home which has stood the test of time.
‘Kildara’ is privately positioned and set up to take in a serene rural outlook and provide you with an opportunity to run a handful of your own cattle. The property is also ideal for horses.
Key features of the home include a huge master bedroom with spacious walk-in-robe plus en suite and two additional good-sized bedrooms (one with built-in robe).
The guest bathroom has a lovely country feel complete with free-standing clawfoot bath, separate shower and a separate toilet.
The living is open plan and creates a cosy environment overlooking the front paddocks.
The country-style kitchen has ample cupboard and bench space, a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, dual fuel stove, dishwasher and lovely outlook over the land.
There is also a second living area which can be closed off with French doors and is an excellent addition to the home. Additional features of the home include hardwood floorboards, a deliciously warm wood heater and a split system reverse cycle.
The external of the home is equally as delightful with a wrap-around veranda which is an ideal location to sit and take in the lovely views. With lovely landscaped gardens, a circular driveway, outdoor gazebo and enclosed veggies beds, this property is a real treat!
The land is approx. 5.91ha (14.62 acres) and is flat to gently undulating. There are stockyards, loading race, plus a large 20mx9m shed with high clearance (three bays open plus one enclosed workshop). There is excellent water storage with two large water tanks plus a dam. The property is great for horses, cattle and other agricultural interests.
Lifestyle living doesn’t get much better than this and so close to Mirboo North/Morwell 20mins, Churchill 10mins, 40mins to Leongatha, and 105km to Pakenham. Contact Jean O’Loughlin on 0428 571 083 or Don Olden on 0417 805 312 of Elders.
16 Antonia Road, Boolarra
For Sale $925,000 – $975,000
Web ID 20736911
Agent Elders
Jean O’Loughlin 0428 571 083
Don Olden 0417 805 312