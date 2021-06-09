By Nick Sinis
TODAY (June 9) marks Thank A First Responder Day and the community is encouraged to show their appreciation to all those who work in emergency services.
Whether it’s firefighters, paramedics, marine rescue teams, police, lifesavers or SES, they are all owed a great amount of gratitude and the families who support them.
Wonthaggi Fire Brigade captain Arnaud Marion said the day was a great way to recognise the dedication of the 60-plus members of the brigade and others in CFA.
“The work that we do is voluntary, and we do it because we want to,” he said.
“And with COVID, it’s been very challenging for us to maintain our training because of the restrictions.
“But we’re a happy bunch of people who assist our community.
“That includes male, female, operational and non-operational members, just because we’re a fire brigade, there’s still lots that has to be done in the background.”
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said members worked as one with police, paramedics, SES volunteers, and many other first responders to help their communities.
“Our volunteers don’t sign up for recognition, but simply saying ‘thank you’ is an easy way to acknowledge their incredible efforts,” Mr Heffernan said.
“We would also like to extend that gratitude to our first responder partners who work tirelessly to support their communities in emergency situations.”
Thankyou Ash& Jacqui England for your service to our community.You guys rock.xx