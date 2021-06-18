FOUR local artists are descending on Durham Lane in Wonthaggi to enliven the Graham Street end with new murals.
The Durham Lane installations will see four unique artworks painted along the laneway, complementing the existing artworks already adorning its walls.
This is part of Bass Coast Shire Council’s Wonthaggi, Discover Our Secret initiative.
Projects already completed as part of the program can be seen on Connells Bakery in Wonthaggi, Olive Justice Place in Cowes, Inverloch’s Serious Surf Stuff and the Grantville retail area.
Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said once completed, Durham Lane would become Wonthaggi’s equivalent to Hosier Lane in Melbourne.
“We want our laneways to become as internationally renowned as others and become an attraction for local and overseas visitors, so they too can discover Wonthaggi’s secrets,” Cr Tessari said.
The four installations along Durham Lane will be completed by local artists Carly Ablett-Meade, Craig Lockwood, Rohan Manhal and Tom Murray-White.
Each design will celebrate Bass Coast life and reflect the values that make Wonthaggi a great place to live.
In collaboration with the buildings’ landlords and business owners, these artists have been briefed to apply their own particular style, using
traditional paint and brush or acrylic spray, to realise their designs over a period of three weeks in June.
The murals are expected to be completed by late June.
Council has allocated $150,000 in its 2020/21 budget to a Street Art Program, which will see art installations popping up across the shire.
For more information contact council’s Arts and Culture Team on 1300 226 278 or 5671 2211 or email basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au.