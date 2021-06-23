FOSTER has emerged victorious in a low-scoring affair against Meeniyan Dumbalk United.
The Tigers would’ve been hoping to re-capture their early form against the Demons, but they couldn’t get much going in the opening term.
But luckily for the Tigers, neither could MDU.
The Demons could only manage two points in the first quarter, but Foster jagged two to open up an 11-point lead.
MDU’s defence of Tim Harris, Kieran Bohn and Fraser Kelly was keeping them in touch early, and in the second term their defensive efforts
finally translated into a goal at the other end.
But Foster also answered back before half-time to pull away to a 12-point lead.
MDU continued fighting gallantly in the third quarter, but goal kicking recruit Reece Geary proved to be too hard to handle for the Demons.
Foster’s Ben Humphrey was also causing headaches for defenders and Brendan Neville was a ball magnet once again in the midfield.
Both sides could only add one goal each in the third term, but when crunch time rolled around, the Tigers were ready.
They booted two goals in the last, and it could’ve easily been more if they kicked straight.
The Tigers eventually finished as 26-point victors and retained their spot in second.
Foster coach Sam Davies said MDU’s efforts forced them into a scrappy game style.
“Credit to MDU, they were very good all day, playing on their terms, but we found a way,” Davies said.
“It was the hit out we need first up, good teams win ugly.”
MDU coach Pete Harris was happy to be back in action and was impressed with his sides efforts all day.
“It was a solid contest, both teams supplied massive pressure around the footy with strong tackling a feature,” Harris said.
“The effort of the boys was superb for most of the game, unfortunately Foster just had a little more polish and were able to take their chances in front of goal more than us.”
If MDU had’ve pulled off the upset victory, they could’ve leapfrogged Yinnar in the top six, but they remain in seventh spot.
This week the Demons will have the bye and Foster will take on Morwell East who look to be in good touch after coming close to Hill End on Saturday.