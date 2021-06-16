TRACEABILITY in Victoria’s renowned agriculture sector would be taken to the next level through a record investment in the state budget 2021/22, the government said last week.
Visiting Ellinbank SmartFarm recently, Minister for Agriculture Mary-Anne Thomas announced $11.7 million to modernise agriculture traceability systems.
Sensors are used at Ellinbank SmartFarm to provide traceable data on each dairy cow’s welfare, as well as the quality of the milk produced and its origin. This is one of many traceability systems that allows customers to see the paddock to plate journey through all stages of production, processing and distribution.
In a citrus industry traceability pilot supported by the state government, unique codes on stickers were applied to oranges in Mildura. Once scanned along the global supply chain, the codes confirmed a Victorian orange’s bona fides.
“It’s never been more important for our producers to be able to market ‘paddock to plate’ traceability and provide assurances on their product’s integrity – both at home and around the globe,” Minister Thomas said.
“Our farmers are rightfully renowned for their produce. With this investment, we’ll back that reputation and the jobs that rely on it.”
“This work will further move our agricultural traceability systems towards modern, digitalised systems – meaning more of Victoria’s food and fibre on the world stage.”