A MAN has been transported to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition after a truck rolled in Poowong.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, suffered upper body injuries.
The incident occurred today (Wednesday, June 2) at the intersection of Loch-Poowong Road and Bass Valley Road, with emergency services arriving on scene at 12.54pm.
On arrival, emergency services found the driver trapped in the truck, which was on its side.
Four CFA fire and rescue trucks, two support vehicles and about 20 volunteer firefighters responded to help free the driver from the truck, which was achieved by 1.34pm when he was handed into the care of Ambulance Victoria.
CFA appliances are expected to remain on the scene for some time still.
The road is closed and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.
