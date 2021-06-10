By Michael Giles
POWER is out across a wide area of South Gippsland and Bass Coast as Ausnet scrambles to remove trees from lines and repair major damage to the network.
Spokesman for Ausnet, Stever Brown, asked customers to be paient warning that it may take hours for power to be restored in some areas.
Residents across the area hammereed by last night’s storm woke to widespread disaster.
Dumbalk resident Glenda Diggerman said the area was hit by a tornado last night with many trees down across the district, the Tarwin River building to flood levels, power out and roads treacherous.
“There are two trees down across our track and more trees down across the road. We won’t be going anywhere today,” Mrs Diggerman said.
“There are 70 year old trees down.”
The story is the same in other areas.
Locations without power include Inverloch (2200 customers), Wonthaggi, Leongatha, parts of Korumburra (194), Cowes (905), Leongatha South, Middle Tarwin, Outtrim, Pound Creek, Koonwarra, Grantville, Ryanston, Glen Alvie, Kernot, Woolamai, Silverleaves (566), Buffalo, Fish Creek, Foster, Toora, Poowong (348), Bena… in fact it might be easier to mention the towns with power.
Council road hazards / closures – update 8:13am (10 June)
- Loch Wonthaggi Road – between Victoria road and Andersons Hill road is closed due to fallen trees.
- Blandfords Road, Berrys Creek is closed due to fallen trees.
- Loch Poowong Road – between Ferriers and South Road is closed due to fallen trees.
- Soldiers Road, Korumburra – between Bells Road and Korumburra Warragul Road is closed due to a fallen tree.
- Boolarra Mirboo North Road, Mirboo is closed due to fallen trees.
- Bass Valley Road, Loch – between Soldiers Road and Bells Road has been closed to traffic due to fallen trees and dangerous limbs hanging.
- Mount Vernon Road, Berrys Creek – between Strzelecki Highway and Blandfords Road has been closed to traffic due to fallen trees.
- Turtons Creek Road, Turtons Creek – between Foster-Mirboo Road and Central Road has been closed to traffic due to a landslip and fallen trees.