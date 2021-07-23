TEN community projects in the Walkerville, Tarwin Lower and Venus Bay area have received grants totalling $23,000 as part of the 2021 Bald Hills Wind Farm Community Fund (BHWFCF) distribution.
BHWF community fund chair, Alyson Skinner, announced the names of the successful projects at a presentation night held at the Riverside Hotel in Tarwin Lower recently.
She also took the opportunity to thank local resident, Ian Gunn, for his participation on the BHWF committee over the past four years.
Ms Skinner also welcomed incoming 2022 committee members.
The $5000 district grant was awarded to the committee of management of the historically significant Tarwin Mechanics Institute Hall to refurbish its floors.
Small project grants of $2000 were given to the Tarwin Lower Pony Club, the Tarwin District Auto and Machinery Club,, the Tarwin Lower Health Centre, Bass Coast & South Gippy Wildlife Shelter and Rescue, The Venus Bay Community Centre, the Community Emergency Response Team and Watch for Wildlife.
These grants will support the acquisition of sporting equipment, a marquee, ECG machine, public bicycle repair station, wildlife protection signage, Zoll AED trainer and construction of a shelter to rehabilitate injured birds of prey.
The Bald Hills Wind Farm Community Fund, which was established in 2015, contributes $25,000 each year to community projects in Walkerville, Tarwin Lower and Venus Bay; $170,000 has been distributed in grants since the inception of the community fund.
In 2022, the funds will be distributed with $15,000 allocated to a larger district project that demonstrates wide district benefits and partnerships, the remaining $12,000 will be awarded to support small projects. An expression of interest will be available in February 2022 for the district fund, with small applications open in April. Visit baldhillswindfarm.com.au for more details.