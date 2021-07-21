THE state government today announced $282.5 million to support businesses affected by the lockdown.
It means 90,000 Victorian businesses and sole traders will now share in up to $484.3 million in support for the 12 days of the current lockdown, with automatic top-ups for the lockdown extension to be made in coming days.
Eligible Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund recipients will receive $4200, taking the total payment to $7200, while Business Costs Assistance Program recipients will receive $2800, increasing the total grant to $4800.
Businesses that had chosen not to apply for these support programs in relation to the May/June lockdown, or had been ineligible to apply but are now eligible, will be welcome to apply for July lockdown support payments and will be considered outside of the automatic top-up process.
“Discussions with the Commonwealth government have confirmed that the vast majority of microbusinesses not registered for GST will be eligible for the Covid-19 Disaster Payment of $600/$375 per seven-day period,” the state government said.
“The Victorian government will establish a concierge service to help these businesses access this support.”
Alpine hospitality, retail, accommodation and experience operators have been hit hard in their high season. Businesses that were eligible for grants of up to $15,000 will receive an extra $3000 through a fresh $1.2 million injection, on top of any entitlements under the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund or Business Costs Assistance Program.
Eligible public events and public events suppliers affected by the lockdown will receive support of up to $25,000 and $10,000 respectively through an extension of the Impacted Public Events Support Program.
A new round of the Live Performance Support programs, with funding of up to $7000 for presenters and up to $2000 for suppliers, has also been confirmed.
A new round of the Sporting Clubs Grants Program will provide $2000 grants for community sport and active recreation organisations for events that have been unable to proceed or will have to be cancelled or postponed.
Some $180 million has been automatically paid over the past two days to more than 86,000 Victorian businesses eligible for funding for the first five days of the current lockdown.
More information about businesses support is available at business.vic.gov.au.