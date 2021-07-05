THE community hub in Korumburra is now one step closer after a contract for construction was awarded following approval at council’s July meeting.
The contract was awarded to 2Construct Pty Ltd for the lump sum amount of $5,643,816 (excluding GST).
It covers construction of the hub including all on-site civil works and surrounding landscape works as well as the engagement and supervision of all sub-contractors.
“We were very pleased to award this contract following approval at last week’s meeting,” chair administrator Julie Eisenbsise said.
“This news together with the recent supermarket announcement are signs that big things are happening for the town and for our region in general.”
The hub was a 2020/21 priority project for council and will provide a centrally-located home for the library, Milpara Community House, the Korumburra and District Historical Society and the Korumburra Senior Citizens.
Streetscape works in Little Commercial Street – which are expected to commence early next year – will complement the development and realign parking in the community hub precinct.
The awarding of the contract is a key milestone in the project, which is expected to be completed by December 2022.
The hub is being funded through grant funding including $5m from the state government’s Community Infrastructure Loan Scheme and $750,000 through the Living Libraries Infrastructure Fund.
The project is an outcome of the Korumburra Town Centre Framework Plan.
