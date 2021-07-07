THE Strzelecki Lions Club is extending its community support to the Carinya Aged Care facility, joining other groups and businesses in the ‘Sponsor a Room’ project.
Carinya is in its final stages of a huge redevelopment, increasing beds from 43 to 60.
The ‘Sponsor a Room’ project invited businesses, organisations, clubs, families, and individuals to support Carinya financially in its self-funded endeavour.
Carinya’s committee of management, staff, residents, and families were delighted to receive the Strzelecki Lions Club’s $10,000 donation.
Donations $10,000 and over will receive a plaque erected above one of these rooms in recognition of the support.
Strzelecki Lions are passionate about their community and have been instrumental in linking businesses to farmers for more than 20 years.
The South Gippsland Dairy Expo, run by the Strzelecki Lions, will be held on September 8 and 9 this year.
The Strzelecki Lions also give support to local schools in leadership development and participate in regular fund-raising efforts.
The Strzelecki Lion’s Loch Market sees large crowds in attendance and offers over 70 stalls for interested shoppers.