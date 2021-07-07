By Aiden Box
AFTER being handed their first loss in eight outings at the hands of the reigning premiers, a young-looking Inverloch Kongwak travelled down the highway to face Koo Wee Rup.
Inaccuracy was the story of the day with the gritty Demons outfit coming out hard and fast in the first term, booting three straight goals to which IK could only answer with missed chances and were kept goalless at the first break.
The second term provided a lift for the Sea Eagles although the Koo Wee Rup back six dug in and continued to repel IK’s forward drives and turn them into fast and skilled attacks of their own.
With Nathan Voss providing a great spark looming deadly inside 50, the Demons slotted two further majors and kept the second-placed Sea Eagles goalless at the half, managing just nine behinds.
This all changed after the break as the travelling team came out hard and finally found their feet – booting five straight goals to start the term with Corey Casey, Tom Hams and Clint McCaughan creating plenty of chances to go forward.
The forwards capitalised on the opportunities and gave IK a slim lead, which they took into the final break.
Here it was all set, teams separated by a solitary point, it continued to see-saw from end to end to start the final term, neither team able to push themselves ahead.
The IK defence was tested time and time again. Although the tale of the day, inaccuracy had now jumped ship and began to curse the Demons.
All tied at 41, the game on a knife’s edge, IK’s Charlie Angley kicked truly giving his team the lead by one straight kick.
However, the home side did not give in, thrusting the ball forward with every effort.
They were only let down by their accuracy and their one third-quarter goal proved to be their last.
His team just six points ahead, and unable to get through the Demon’s press, Hams took the kick out and immediately played on, kicking long to Michael Eales who marked strongly on the wing.
Moving the ball quickly, IK got the footy inside 50 and into the hands of Cameron Roughead who slotted a major to seal the 13-point win for IK.
A big scare for the Sea Eagles, they will look to build upon another winning streak at home against Bunyip this weekend, while the exciting Demons will host the Giants.