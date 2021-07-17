FOUR new exposure sites have been notified in Cowes on Saturday afternoon, July 17 and please note, an additional ‘time between’ at Coles Supermarket in Cowes.
There are also two times to be aware of at Cowes Xpress Gourmet Pizza and Pasta which has been listed as both a Tier 1 and Tier 2 site.
Other sites are expected to be notified as authorities check credit card purchase details volunteered by the Moonee Ponds residents who visited Phillip Island and San Remo while infectious last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 12, 13, 14, 15.
According to details provided by the State Health Minister Martin Foley, the two people who visited Phillip Island, who were included among the 19 new cases in the State in the past 24 hours, were close contacts of a man who attended the MCC Members Pavilion for the Carlton versus Geelong match on Saturday, July 10.
“In regards to those 19 cases, I’ll just briefly go through those and the Jeroen (Weimar) will go through them in more detail. Firstly, we have an additional case at the MCG, in level two of the MCC Members Reserve, two of his friends now have the virus, and they have recently travelled to Philip island,” Mr Foley said at Saturday morning’s briefing.
The pair have really covered a lot of ground around Phillip Island, especially in Cowes and while there have been additional sites notified on Saturday afternoon, locals have reported that there are still more to follow.
Here are the latest exposure sites:
* Cowes: Cowes Xpress Gourmet Pizza and Pasta, 1/72 Chapel Street, Cowes. 13/07/2021 7:10pm-7:25pm. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
* Cowes: Cowes Xpress Gourmet Pizza and Pasta, 1/72 Chapel Street, Cowes. 13/07/2021 6:50pm-7:05pm. Case attended venue. Tier 2 – Get tested urgently and isolate until you have a negative result.
* Cowes: Youki’s Japanese Restaurant, 1/68-80 Chapel Street, Cowes. 13/07/2021 12:55pm-1:20pm. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
* Cowes: One Stop Discount Shop, 83 Thompson Avenue, Cowes. 13/07/2021 10:50am-11:15am. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
* Cowes: Coles Cowes, Cnr Church & Thompson Ave, Cowes. 13/07/2021 9:00am-9:20am. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
* Cowes: Vinnies Cowes, 1/144 Thompson Avenue, Cowes 13/07/2021 10:30am-10:50am. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.