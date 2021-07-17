ALDI at Cowes has been closed to provide for a deep clean after it was declared a Tier 1 exposure site on Saturday afternoon, July 17, as the number of Phillip Island Exposure sites continues to grow.
COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar urged those who were at the exposure sites to get tested immediately, with the main testing centres at Cowes and Wonthaggi open from 7am tomorrow morning (Sunday).
“We have added testing stations at Ballarat, at Ringwood, at the Knox private hospital, and at Thomastown, which is a drive thru. We’ve also got a number of testing sites on Phillip Island, given the number of exposure sites on Phillip Island. This relates to the Trinity Grammar teacher and his two social contacts who spent a few days on the island,” Mr Weimar said.
“So, we have a testing centre at Cowes, one in Wonthaggi and one in San Remo.
And again, I please encourage the community in Phillip Island and in the surrounding areas, around those exposure sites, to please come forward and get tested today and let’s really understand very quickly what the scale of exposure may be in that area.”
An additional testing site will be operated from the Anglican Church in Cowes, 102 Thompson
Avenue. Operated by a private provider, the site will be open from 10am – 6pm TOMORROW, Sunday, July 18. Walk-ins welcome.
- Cowes: U-Neek Souvenirs Stores, Thompson Avenue Cowes. 13/07/2021 11:05am-11:35am. Applies to stores located at 7, 7A and 43 Thompson Ave. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
- Cowes: Subway Cowes, 119-135 Thompson Avenue Cowes. 14/07/2021 12:20pm-12:45pm. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
- Cowes: Woolworths Cowes, 133 Thompson Avenue, Cowes, 14/07/2021 12:28pm-12:45pm. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
- Cowes: Aldi Cowes, 68-80 Thompson Avenue, Cowes. 13/07/2021 6:55pm-7:25pm. Case attended venue. Tier 1 – Get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure.