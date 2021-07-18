THE Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) is now managing all 24 exposure sites at San Remo and Phillip Island.
Those within the Tier 1b category are being jointly facilitated by the central Surge team.
All businesses have now been contacted and all are cooperating with the cleaning process.
From the GRPHU testing sites, a total of 975 tests were conducted yesterday (Saturday, July 17): Wonthaggi 341, Cowes 374, San Remo 250, Griffiths Point Lodge 10. This does not include the Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic or Leongatha. Bass Coast Health conducted 1000 tests yesterday and Dorevitch also conducted 35 tests via the bookings-only process.
Additional supplies of PPE are being delivered today and workforce arrangements are being finalised to support continued testing tomorrow with teams coming from Latrobe Community Health Service and Central Gippsland Health.
All expedited tests have returned negative results to date, authorities said this morning.
At 1.30pm today, the Leongatha testing site had no wait time. If demand does not increase, the site will consider closing at 3pm today (Sunday, July 18).
Key messages from GRPHU
- If you are waiting for results from a COVID test, stay home and isolate until you receive a negative result.You can get teste
- Any movements within your community are not permitted, including exercise. Organise for a friend or family member to deliver groceries if necessary.
- You may be waiting up to 72 hours for results given the sheer number of local tests conducted. Be prepared and ensure you do what you can to make your time in isolation at home comfortable.
- Please check the exposure site list regularly. If you have visited any of these locations, get tested.
- We acknowledge the community’s cooperation during lockdown which has helped control this current outbreak and is making the process easier to manage.