AFTER waits of five and six hours on the first day of COVID-19 testing on Saturday, under difficult wintry conditions, the testing operation was far better on Sunday.
At the Wonthaggi hospital drive-through there were 358 (up from 341 Saturday), Cowes 411 (374), San Remo 310 (260), Bass 159, walk-ins 150 for a Sunday total of 1388 (975 Saturday).
According to Bass Coast Health CEO, Jan Child, the day went a lot more smoothly.
“We had a great day today, most of the lines ran really well with only a 2-3 hour wait at most. Cowes was a bit longer at the start of the day but by 3 pm all lines had only had a few cars.
“We had huge help today from Event Ops, the Department of Health, Cabrini, Peninsula Health, Foster, Koo Wee Rup Health Service, LRH, Sale, Warragul and of course the excellent BCH team.
“All the testing sites are running the same times tomorrow Monday, another day to encourage people to come down. So far, no positive cases and everyone has been fantastic at doing the right thing. Huge shoutout to Gippsland Health in contact tracing.”
The Gippsland Region Primary Health Network and the Department of Health is leaving no stone unturned in chasing down the Phillip Island COVID scare and is working with Westernport Water to test samples from the Cowes Sewerage Plant.